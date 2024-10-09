Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 481,947 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of CommScope worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

