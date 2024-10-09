Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 13,107 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

