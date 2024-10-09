Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,365 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

