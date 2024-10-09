Marshall Wace LLP Buys 24,380 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of RCM Technologies worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.64. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.