Marshall Wace LLP Buys 8,623 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Oppenheimer worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPY opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,521.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

