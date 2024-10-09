Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $190,482,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NYSE:SN opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

