Marshall Wace LLP Has $744,000 Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWN stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.