Marshall Wace LLP Has $781,000 Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Dada Nexus worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $230,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 111.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

DADA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million during the quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

