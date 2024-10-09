Marshall Wace LLP Has $845,000 Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

