Marshall Wace LLP Invests $835,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,883.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $162,287. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

