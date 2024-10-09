Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,068 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Phreesia worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,099,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 213,805 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $60,961.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,493.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

