Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 116.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10,124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

