Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 2,154 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Winmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $369.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

