Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,644 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $22,455,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Price Performance
Exelixis stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.83.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.87.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
