Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,644 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $22,455,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.87.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

