Marshall Wace LLP Sells 216,873 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,873 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of IonQ worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $81,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

