Marshall Wace LLP Takes $699,000 Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Silvaco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

Silvaco Group ( NASDAQ:SVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

