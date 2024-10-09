Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of American Public Education worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $242.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431 over the last 90 days. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

