Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

