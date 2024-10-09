Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 72,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

