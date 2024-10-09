MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $128.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.36 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

