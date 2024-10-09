Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2025 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.51 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $497.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $501.80.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.