Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.