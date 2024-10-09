Mather Group LLC. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

