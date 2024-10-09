Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.59.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

