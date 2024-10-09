Mather Group LLC. Sells 11,329 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,659,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

