Mather Group LLC. Sells 14,181 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.