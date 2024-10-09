Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,368 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $496.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

