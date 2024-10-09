Mather Group LLC. Sells 417 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.