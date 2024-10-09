Matthew Field Sells 5,643 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $67,995.92.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

