Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

