Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 270,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

