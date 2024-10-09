McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.46. 313,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,253. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.98.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

