Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 9,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.73.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -10.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medalist Diversified REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.