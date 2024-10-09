Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 926,837 shares traded.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

View Our Latest Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,509 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.