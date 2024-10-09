MELD Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, MELD has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01398593 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,013,264.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

