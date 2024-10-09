Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $109.87. Approximately 1,992,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,749,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $276.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

