Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 31272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Metallus Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $628.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Metallus had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Metallus news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $374,168.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,855.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $411,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metallus stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

