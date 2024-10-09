MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $198.17 million and $11.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00052608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.15 or 1.00034392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.37509298 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $12,125,811.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.