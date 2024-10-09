MetisDAO Price Reaches $31.57 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $192.64 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.57 or 0.00052117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.37509298 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $12,125,811.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

