MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:MET opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

