MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
NYSE:MET opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
