MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.12. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 183,758 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

