MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.69 and last traded at $192.95. 4,717,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,175,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.