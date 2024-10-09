Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 3,788,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,870,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

