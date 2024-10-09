Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 145,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,906,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

