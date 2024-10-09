Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
See Also
