Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387,986 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

