Millennium Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5,480.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NewMarket by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in NewMarket by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $523.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

