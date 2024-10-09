Millennium Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter.

COLL opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

