Millennium Management LLC Purchases 150,197 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

