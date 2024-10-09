Millennium Management LLC Sells 247,013 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

